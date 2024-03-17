JOIN US
features books

Bookrack for the week (March 17 to March 23)

Here's the bookrack for the week.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 23:38 IST

Suryavamshi

Abanindranath Tagore & Sandipan Dep (translator)

Juggernaut, pp 264, Rs 450

Raj Kahini is among the most beloved works of Bangla literature. Mixing history and mythology with an extraordinary visual imagination, it tells the tales of Suryavamsha, the dynasty that ruled Mewar.

The Solitude Of A Shadow

Devibharathi and N Kalyan Raman (translator)

Harper Perennial, pp 208, Rs 399

This is a taut novel that tells a story of love and revenge, wherein small-town India comes menacingly alive.

11 Rules For Life

Chetan Bhagat

HarperCollins, pp 256, Rs 250

This easy-to-read and straight-talking guide promises to help you rewire your brain for success in today’s ultra-competitive and unfair world.

How To Win An Election

Menaka Raman

Penguin, pp 232, Rs 212

The middle school elections are coming up and everyone is in a frenzy. When Sachin is disqualified from contesting the elections, he sets out to help his best friend Mini win. But their path to victory is not easy.

Leech And Other Stories

Ranjan Adiga

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 399

This book dives into the stories and lives of contemporary Nepalis struggling to belong to new worlds. In Kathmandu, they are caught between tradition and progress. In America, it is no different.

Books

