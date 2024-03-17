Bookrack for the week (March 17 to March 23)

Abanindranath Tagore & Sandipan Dep (translator)
Juggernaut, pp 264, Rs 450
Raj Kahini is among the most beloved works of Bangla literature. Mixing history and mythology with an extraordinary visual imagination, it tells the tales of Suryavamsha, the dynasty that ruled Mewar.
Devibharathi and N Kalyan Raman (translator)
Harper Perennial, pp 208, Rs 399
This is a taut novel that tells a story of love and revenge, wherein small-town India comes menacingly alive.
HarperCollins, pp 256, Rs 250
This easy-to-read and straight-talking guide promises to help you rewire your brain for success in today’s ultra-competitive and unfair world.
The middle school elections are coming up and everyone is in a frenzy. When Sachin is disqualified from contesting the elections, he sets out to help his best friend Mini win. But their path to victory is not easy.
This book dives into the stories and lives of contemporary Nepalis struggling to belong to new worlds. In Kathmandu, they are caught between tradition and progress. In America, it is no different.
(Published 16 March 2024, 23:38 IST)