Confronting a post-truth world

While comparing Nehru and Modi, he observes how Nehru built big dams, heavy industries, and institutes of scholastic and scientific excellence as temples of modern India whereas Modi’s temples show his penchant for the grandiose. No topic is taboo for Singh who in ‘The New India’ section writes about the dismantling of key institutions such as the Election Commission of India, the Judiciary, the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation, etc., as well as the Orwellian nightmare of journalists, activists and dissenters who work under constant threats and fear of arrests. “Who wants to be singled out when an FIR is the ruling dispensation’s First Instrument of Revenge?” he asks.