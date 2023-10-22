Contemporary take on the Mahabharata

The past is a foreign country, but not to us Indians. Owing to the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, our ‘living’ epics, we grow up on the same cultural influences that nourished our ancestors. In The Discovery of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wrote, “They represent the typical Indian method of catering all together for various degrees of cultural development, from the highest intellectual to the simple unread and untaught villager. They make us understand somewhat the secret of old Indians in holding together a variegated society divided up in many ways and graded in castes, in harmonizing the discords and giving them a common background of heroic tradition and ethical living. Deliberately, they tried to build a unity of outlook among the people, which was to survive and overshadow all diversity.” In short, our epics are timeless and what makes them so is the multiplicity of ways in which they are transmitted.