Four books on prominent Olympians

Published in 2019, this book explores India’s journey at the Olympic Games, highlighting key achievements, challenges, and milestones. It dives into the stories of prominent athletes such as Major Dhyan Chand, P T Usha, Karnam Malleswari and Leander Paes, among others. It describes their struggles and reflects on how they have shaped the country’s sports landscape.
Authors: Gabby Douglas and Michelle Burford
This is a biography covering the success story of American gymnast Gabby Douglas. She shares her personal struggles and the faith that pushed her to claim gold medals in the team and individual all-around events at the 2012 London Olympics.
Published in 2011, the autobiography details his path to winning an Olympic gold. Bindra recounts the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices he made to reach the medal — a goal he became obsessed with. The book also gives us an insight into what went down at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Authors: Bishweshwar Nandi, Digvijay Singh Deo, and Vimal Mohan,
This book highlights the rise of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar from a young athlete in a small town to a pioneering figure in gymnastics, including her performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Published 31 July 2024, 00:23 IST