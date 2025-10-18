‘Heartbreaking’: Pakistan airstrikes kill three Afghan cricketers; ACB withdraws from tri-series
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan condoled the deaths of the three cricketers and called it “absolutely immoral and barbaric” to target civilian infrastructure. “These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” he said.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.
