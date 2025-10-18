Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘Heartbreaking’: Pakistan airstrikes kill three Afghan cricketers; ACB withdraws from tri-series

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan condoled the deaths of the three cricketers and called it “absolutely immoral and barbaric” to target civilian infrastructure. “These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” he said.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 03:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 03:22 IST
AfghanistanCeasefire violation by PakistanTeam Afghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us