'In Patagonia, the drinker drinks'

After a career as a Sotheby’s auctioneer and brief periods as a student of archaeology and art curator, Chatwin chucked a steady life in England for a more nomadic existence in the 1970s. One of the first places he went to was Patagonia, inspired by a piece of withered hide that was in a glass cabinet in his grandmother’s dining room and which family lore insisted was “A piece of brontosaurus” (it turned out, in reality, to have been from some species of sloth). Apparently, it was found by his grandmother’s cousin, Charley Milward the Sailor. And so young Bruce’s imagination was set afire, to go to this place where you could apparently still find dinosaur remains and ship them across the seas.