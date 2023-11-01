India-born author Nandini Das wins 2023 British Academy Book Prize

“The power of good writing and a well-told story in getting people to understand each other should not be underestimated. This book does just that, drawing on the best of the academic and the literary traditions to shed light on how we are today.”

Das will receive GBP 25,000 for winning the prize and each of the shortlisted works, including Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation by Caribbean-born Kris Manjapra of mixed African and Indian parentage, will receive GBP 1,000 each.