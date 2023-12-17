Nothing boring about it!

And in a busy career filled with crazy film shoot schedules, Prahlad managed to find the time to discover the other great passion of his life: scuba diving. Head over heels (or in this case, the other way round) in love with scuba diving, he set up Lacadives, India’s first scuba diving school, in Lakshadweep. There’s a wonderful story about how after two years of struggle to get approvals, a personal assistant in the Home Ministry helped him out. So, much like Prahlad Kakar’s films, Adman-Madman keeps you hooked all the way through. And along the way, you also get to see how much India has changed since he began his career. Here’s a tip: once you’re done with the book, log onto YouTube and check out the ad films he talks about. And just this once, it’s okay to press the Skip Ad button to see some great ads!