On a delightful spin with Ashwin

Overzealous but hardly overbearing, Ravichandran’s character is often conflicted as he wants to push the young Ashwin hard, but the physical limitations of his son, who is battling a few health issues, also convulse him in guilt. But there’s no denying the influence, especially in Ashwin’s belief in how the game should be played. And if you are wondering why Ashwin has little time for batters who back up at the non-striker’s end before the ball is delivered, “blame” it on his father who even encouraged him to “Mankad” a batter during a club game in Chennai! While there’s a vivid account of his father’s active role, it’s because of his mother’s suggestion, in a rather admonishing way, that he took to off-spinning! Ashwin wants to be a batter and a fast bowler but an injury forces him to suspend pace bowling. During one of her visits to his practice, his mother notices Ashwin spending most of his time on the field doing little else. So she asks him to experiment with leg spin if he can’t bowl fast. His father, with obvious knowledge of the craft, discourages wrist spin because of its difficulty to master. Then his mother casually remarks, “Is it? Okay, bowl off-spin then.”