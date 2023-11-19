Peeling the genteel veneer

The hunt that is at the core of the novel takes place in Nettleby Park, which belongs to Sir Randolph Nettleby and his wife Lady Minnie. At the time of the shooting party, they also have their daughter Cicely and daughter-in-law Ida with them. The other titled couples at this gathering are the ever-so-slightly crass Gilbert and Aline Hartlip and the more seemingly sedate Olivia and Bob Lilburn. Gilbert is considered one of the best shots in England and his main rival in the party is Lionel Stephens who is deeply in love with Olivia. The party also includes a brilliant Jewish financier Sir Reuben Hergesheimer and the Hungarian Count Rakassyi. The grandchildren of the Nettlebys are part of this group — Marcus, Violet and Osbert. The last is an imaginative young boy with an intense feel for nature and has a pet duck that is as finely and meticulously etched out by Colegate as any of the human characters.