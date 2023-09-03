Read Of The Week: September 3 to September 9

A K Ramanujan, who infused his diverse knowledge of Indian literature and traditions into his poetry, was fascinated by the idea of Soma, the mysterious plant used by Vedic priests to extract ambrosia. Sifting through Ramanujan's archives, the editors discovered a series of unpublished 'Soma poems' whose style and theme set them apart from his earlier work. This volume includes these poems besides essays and an interview that contextualises them.