Read. Travel. Read. Ask. Read. Learn. Read. Connect. Read

Curiously, children today ‘read’ more than past ones ever did. This reading, however, happens in chopblocks of words and broken phrases that hit them constantly, averaging 34GB of data daily. The digital world children inhabit has trained them to move away from long reads which need decoding and patience. Digital access is only possible through reading, but in forms that Wolf calls “cognitive lollipops”. Short phrases and calls to action that don’t need much thought but result in quick rewards, sending ‘readers’ looking for more. Because of this continuous access to digital information, today’s readers have changed. A “bi-literate reading brain” capable of deeper, more sustained reading across any medium (text, screens, films, etc.) needs systematic work and curation to ensure the skimming, browsing, and word-spotting way of reading doesn’t limit cognitive development. Reading early and well fosters critical thinking skills, analytical, and problem-solving abilities but policy change is slow so we need civil society solutions.