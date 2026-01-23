Republic Day fervour grips book stores in Bengaluru; Constitution-related copies in demand

<p>A few bookshops in Bengaluru have reported a spike in demand for books on the Indian Constitution, people’s rights, and federalism this month. While some are buying these for research or personal reading, others are picking them up as gifts and prizes for Republic Day events.</p>.<p>R Doddegowda, general manager of the Kannada books and publication wing of Sapna Book House, says Kannada titles on the subject of the Constitution have seen strong sales. “‘Samvidhana Odhu’ by Justice H N Nagamohan Das has seen over a 15% spike in sales in January,” he says. Likewise, ‘Bharatha Samvidhana’ by Shantharaj D M is being picked up by many, he adds. He notes that regular patrons are buying these in addition to a new stream of college students and young working professionals.</p>.<p>At Aakruti Pustaka on D V G Road, Basavanagudi, owner Guruprasad D N says lately, readers have been “looking for books that explain rights and democratic values”. Books on the Constitution and related subjects generally sell more in January, he adds. “Over the past week, there has been a 25-30% increase in demand for titles such as ‘Fraternity Constitutional Norm and Human Need’, ‘Liberty: The Indian Story’, ‘Secularism: How India Reshaped the Idea’, ‘We, the People, and Our Constitution’, ‘Dalits and the Indian Constitution’, and ‘Socialism and the Indian Constitution’,” he explains. Pocket-sized editions of the ‘Constitution of India’ are also moving well, Guruprasad adds.</p>.Book reading: Are we losing this essential skill?.<p>At Harivu Books in Basavanagudi too, books like ‘‘Bharathada Samvidhana’ by Dr Umadevi, ‘‘Bharata Samvidhana Mattu Sarkara’ by H D Vishwanath, and ‘Bharatada Samvidhana’ by K M Suresh have reported brisk sales. People in the 25-45 age-group are picking these up, says owner Ratheesha B R. He adds that guidebooks on governance are also selling well, including ‘Karnataka Civil Seva Niyamagalu’ and ‘Karnataka Bhoo Kandaya Adhiniyama’, both by Yashpal Puliani. However, Krishna Gowda says Constitution-related books have been selling consistently at his bookstore, Bookworm on Church Street, for over six months. These include titles like ‘Assembling India’s Constitution’, ‘Nationalism’ and ‘Ambedkar’s Preamble’. He attributes the renewed interest to “growing public conversations around the Constitution”. </p>.<p>Prominent Bengalureans recommend these titles...</p>.<p><strong>Chetan Ahimsa, actor and social activist </strong></p>.<p>“Kanshi Ram: Leader of the Dalits by Badri Narayan traces Kanshi Ram’s journey from being a DRDO scientist to a full-time political organiser and activist. It shows how he strengthened the Bahujan movement and turned the elephant symbol into one of the most recognised political symbols in the country. The book offers key lessons in resistance politics.”</p>.<p><strong>N Manu Chakravarthy, award-winning film critic </strong></p>.<p>“Rabindranath Tagore’s 'Nationalism' offers a sharp warning on how nationalism, a largely Western construct, can overpower a plural society like India. Tagore argued that India has historically been a land of communities rather than a single ‘rashtra’, and cautioned that the political state can weaponise nationalism and religion to consolidate power. Rooted in decentralisation and freedom, his ideas feel prophetic today, especially as dissent and liberty are increasingly branded ‘anti-national’.”</p>.<p><strong>Vinay Kumar, founder of the #ReclaimConstitution</strong></p>.<p>“Assembling India’s Constitution by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, drawing on newly unearthed archival material, shows how ordinary citizens across the country engaged deeply with the drafting process. They wrote thousands of unsolicited letters and telegrams to the Constituent Assembly. When the Draft Constitution was published in 1948, it sold widely, reflecting public curiosity and participation. The book feels especially relevant today, as it can renew public interest in constitutional values and rights.”</p>.<p><strong>Tara Krishnaswamy, citizen’s rights and social activist</strong></p>.<p>“An anthology by experts, 'The Politics of Poverty Reduction in India' and published by Orient Blackswan, takes a ground-level look at how Indian governments have historically designed and implemented poverty alleviation policies. I value public policy explained in ordinary terms to ordinary people, because when citizens don’t understand policies, it becomes harder for governments to sustain them long enough to see real impact. The book also helps readers understand the poverty cycle and why solving poverty is not as simple as education alone. It discusses the real-world complexities of administrative choices and corruption.”</p>