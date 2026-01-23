Alert Bengaluru police rescue missing elderly woman, save suicidal teenager

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police rescued a missing elderly woman and saved the life of a young woman who attempted suicide, in two separate incidents on January 20.</p>.<p>In the first incident, Mico Layout police traced and reunited a 75-year-old woman who was found wandering near a hotel in BTM Layout around 8.37 pm.</p>.<p>A passerby alerted 112 after noticing the woman was unable to find her way home. Acting on the alert, a Hoysala patrol team reached the spot.</p>.<p>The woman, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had lost her way. She was counselled and her family details were traced. Police later located her son in Bengaluru and safely handed her over to the family.</p>.Mangaluru suicide attempt: Cops stop elderly man from ending life by jumping off Pavanje river bridge.<p>Earlier in the day, the Konanakunte police rescued a 19-year-old woman who attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison at her home in Basavanapura. The incident occurred around 4.35 pm.</p>.<p>Before losing consciousness, she informed her father, who is from Kolkata. He alerted her friend, who then contacted 112.</p>.<p>Police personnel on patrol rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and shifted her to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors confirmed that timely intervention helped save her life.</p>.<p>Police officials said both incidents reflected the effectiveness of emergency response systems and patrol teams in ensuring public safety, particularly for the vulnerable.</p>