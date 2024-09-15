'Fraudster Tales' Book Review: Swindlers' list and fraud triangles

In between, there are tales of Hugh Cameron, the crafty and power-hungry banker whose fraudulent activities led to the collapse of the Royal British Bank in the mid-1800s; of William Chaloner in the 1600s, an expert at making counterfeit coins, notes and lottery tickets and the most audacious con of the 1920s, the Oscar Hartzell and the Sir Francis Drake estate scam where the former swindled millions of dollars from investors.