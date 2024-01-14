The many histories of defiance

In her latest book, Voices of Dissent, Romila Thapar explores the different forms of dissent that have shaped and informed pre-modern and modern India. The book was based on two lectures that she delivered in 2019 on religion in early India and Gandhi’s Satyagraha, and she brings together different ideas to explain how forms of dissent have existed over time, and how the public response has been changed and shaped by dissent. It is her view that “the study of dissent is essential to understanding how civilisations evolved for there cannot be any advance in knowledge without a questioning of the world we live in”.