The weight of things unsaid

A subtle coming-of-age narrative, a human drama, a squash story, a look at sibling relationships, this is a heartwarming story but even as it warms your heart, it breaks it into little pieces… only to piece it together a little later. There are passages such as when Gopi hears her father tell a British woman who might or might not be the object of his interest, that sometimes he feels like his girls would just eat him up; such as what she does in a sudden unexpected retaliation to that devastating comment; such as the casual mention of casual racism, when she reflects that if one was alone, no one spat on one from a height or told one to go home.; when she tells us that after her mother’s death, the girls had been careful always to appear with their hair washed, their nails cut, their clothes clean; or the time when talking about her game, Gopi reflects that a clean hit can stop time and that sometimes it can feel like the only peace there is. A hushed tale that holds in it much emotion.