What city’s literati read in 2023

The English translation of Kumaravyasa Bharata was one of the best titles I have read this year. It is his Kannada retelling of the ‘Mahabharata’. The translation is significant because the poet’s works were written 150 years before Shakespeare, yet few know of him. I am hoping this translation will result in more people learning about his work. Another book that really spoke to me was ‘The Last Courtesan: Writing My Mother’s Memoir’ by Manish Gaekwad. It is a heartbreaking story and describes the author’s mother’s struggles as a naachwali. The English translation of ‘Stories of the True’ by Tamil author Jeyamohan is a rich depiction of Tamil Dravidian life. I also enjoyed ‘An Educated Woman in Prostitution’ by Manada Devi, translated from Bengali into English. I think it is the first feminist book of India, even though she had no knowledge of the ideology. Other books I enjoyed were ‘Sakina’s Kiss’ by Vivek Shanbhag (translated from Kannada) and ‘Qabar’ by K R Meera (translated from Malayalam).