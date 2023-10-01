'Who can humiliate a man who has conquered the fear of death?'

Politically, Gandhi considered imperialism to be the biggest enemy of life. His dislike of it was so deep that he looked into the depths of the human mind as none had done before to remove it from human consciousness itself. He saw the imperialist streak in man’s desire to conquer nature, in his sexuality that was unbridled and in his craving for material comforts. In fact, he saw in it the modern economic system itself. He saw desire as a demon that would convert man into a demon gradually. A consciousness of death that evades us is also responsible for such a state of mind. His rejection of imperialism was so total that he possessed nothing more than a loincloth. He ate less and worked more, suggesting the possibility of ignoring the master, and the idea of rejecting the all-pervasive state. If we were to control our desires, we would also learn the art of triumphing over the oppressive state. Gandhi clarified for us the truth that life, far from being a rejection of pleasure, was a way of being contented until death.