Clean roofs, full tanks

“In average-sized houses, we generally divert rainwater from about 100 sq metres roof area. In still smaller houses, we may only have about 60 square metres of roof to catch rain. Despite this, in about 20% of the cases, completely dry wells have come back to life in a year or two. There is a 90% success rate in other cases. Overall, the owners get considerably more water,” says Sunny Asariparambil, a rainwater harvesting expert. He runs Susthira, an NGO working in the field for 18 years. Based in Thaliparamb in Kannur district, the organisation has worked on roof water diversion projects for about 25,000 wells.