Exclusively excluded

Yet the majority concluded that despite this exclusion, the state was not obligated to recognise any queer relationship — not even marriages and unions accorded under secular law. Why? Because the issue, they felt, was far too complex for the court to address. Justices Bhatt and Kohli write, “Addressing all these aspects and concerns means considering a range of policy choices, involving a multiplicity of legislative architecture governing the regulations, guided by diverse interests and concerns —many of them possibly coalescing.” As a result, queer couples were left with nothing more than a declaration restating the hardships, trauma, and discrimination they experienced with no legal remedy. The decision was naturally met with disappointment and shock. In response to the judgement two review petitions have emerged. The first, filed by four petitioners (Udit Sood, Saatvic, Lakshmi Manoharan, and Gagandeep Paul), argues that Supriyo suffers from serious errors in legal reasoning, is self-contradictory, and manifestly unjust. The petition relies on three main arguments to bolster this claim: first, that the judgement recognised discrimination but did nothing to remedy it. Second, that the judgement was self-contradictory in its understanding of marriage because it initially recognised that the Special Marriage Act of 1950 conferred the “status” of marriage but then concluded that there could be no right to marry because the terms of marriage and its status are largely set independent of the state. And finally, that the judgement was manifestly unjust because it overlooked the negative impact of the denial of marriage rights to queer people; this, despite the same court concluding just 5 years ago that homosexual people could not be treated as “sub-par humans” by law (Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India). This review petition thus contends that, in so far as the Supriyo judgement fails to provide any relief to queer couples, it keeps them as second-class citizens under the law.