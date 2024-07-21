Honouring resilience

Today, as we reflect on the legacy of 1984, applying a gender lens to history is crucial — a lens that amplifies women’s voices, acknowledges their agency, and demands justice for gender-based violence. This entails not only recognising their resilience but also ensuring their stories are integral to how we understand and teach history. The fight for justice continues for these women. Decades after 1984, many perpetrators of violence against Sikh women remain unpunished, and their crimes unacknowledged. This perpetuates a culture of impunity that undermines efforts for reconciliation and healing. Honouring the resilience of these women requires confronting the uncomfortable truths of gender violence in conflict. Remembering the women of 1984 demands more than commemoration — it demands action. It urges amplifying their voices, rectifying historical narratives, and advocating for justice and equality. Their stories aren’t just history; they’re a call to confront injustice and build a future where all survivors are heard, respected, and supported in their pursuit of justice and healing.