Reclaiming power & place

Urmila is a play based on the lesser-known wife of Lakshman, in Ramayana. When Lakshman followed Ram and Sita into the forest to spend 14 years in exile serving his brother and sister-in-law, he left his wife Urmila behind at the palace in Ayodhya. When Nidra Devi, the goddess of sleep approaches Lakshman as he stands vigil through the night, he requests her to give his share of rest to Urmila. Does she accept the uninvited thrust of 14 years of sleep from the goddess? What thoughts transpire through her mind? How does she articulate her right to refuse, given no precedent to her uncommon situation? Solid and lucid, the play, (like others in the Adishakti repertoire — Bhoomi, Bali, Brhannala…) peels away the layers of the human psyche, compelling us to dwell on the depths of our emotions. Mythological metaphors dipped in themes that stand relevant even today, exploring the point of view of women, as they call upon their inner strength, question their identity and challenge norms through the knit of contemporary life.