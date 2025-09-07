<p>For Shikha Shah, based in Varanasi, the idea of upcycling is deeply ingrained in her life. As a child, she watched her mother creatively repurpose empty shampoo and perfume bottles into plant holders and works of art, subtly fostering a sense of waste awareness in the household. Later, as an environmental sciences student, Shikha realised that her mother’s small, creative efforts were, in fact, practical lessons in building a sustainable lifestyle.</p>.<p>“This was back in 2017, and I could see an increasing interest in sustainability,” Shikha reflects. “I thought my mother’s work could be showcased to a larger audience, helping to spread the message of repurposing waste.”</p>.<p>Her first initiative was simple. She collected discarded beer bottles and asked her mother to transform them into artistic pieces using paint and design. Shikha shared images of these creations on social media and even displayed them at exhibitions across the city. “We sold about 60% of the items and received a lot of positive feedback,” she recalls. This success prompted her to formalise the initiative.</p>.<p>That same year, Shikha launched ScrapShala, a platform where local artists upcycle waste into useful products like table organisers, bags, door hangers, and incense sticks. These products are sold on the website, and the startup has managed to prevent over 2,00,000 kgs of waste from entering landfills. ScrapShala even featured in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India.</p>.<p><strong>A new era of waste solutions</strong></p>.<p>Across India, women entrepreneurs are leading the charge in upcycling, confronting the nation’s mounting waste crisis through innovation and awareness. India generates over 1,70,000 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, and despite the 2016 implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, inefficient waste management has led to problems like air and water pollution. Moreover, communities living near the country’s sprawling landfills face increasing health risks.</p>.<p>Bhavini Parikh, founder of Bunko Junko, a Mumbai-based venture, shares her perspective: “I spent over three decades in the fashion industry, but only later did I realise that textile waste was a major issue in India.” Bunko Junko upcycles fabric scraps and offcuts into fashionable garments and accessories. Statistics show that India accumulates 7,793 kilotonnes of textile waste every year, a figure that shocked Bhavini when she first encountered it.</p>.<p>When she started Bunko Junko in 2019, many customers were unfamiliar with the concept of upcycling. "The younger generation is more aware today, but people still need to understand the scale of textile waste," she says. "Pre-consumer waste, fabric discarded before manufacturing, is essentially as good as new cloth. People need to embrace these materials more openly."</p>.<p>Recognised as the first upcycled textile manufacturer by India's Ministry of Textiles, Bunko Junko has also gained membership in the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network. Bhavini’s efforts have rescued over 36,000 kgs of textile waste, contributing significantly to reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.</p>.<p><strong>Waste not, want not</strong></p>.<p>For Aditi Jhala, founder of The Misfits, a food startup based in Jaipur, upcycling began as second nature. Growing up, her mother used every part of fruits and vegetables, from peels to stems, teaching Jhala to waste nothing. “That mindset stayed with me,” she says.</p>.<p>Since its launch in May 2024, The Misfits has upcycled over 250 kgs of vegetables, saving more than 30,000 litres of water. The food industry’s post-harvest losses are staggering: between 6.02-15.05% for fruits and 4.87-11.61% for vegetables. Yet, Aditi points out, perfectly edible produce is often discarded simply because it doesn’t meet market standards for appearance.</p>.<p>“Upcycling food is a powerful way to rethink how we value our produce,” says Aditi. “A slightly overripe mango or a carrot with leafy tops can be transformed into delicious, nutritious dishes that are good for both the planet and our health.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Amita Deshpande, founder of reCharkha, a Pune-based initiative, is turning discarded empty chip packets into stylish bags and pouches. “It takes about 30-40 packets to make a single bag,” Amita explains. “We use the charkha (spinning wheel) to address the problem of multi-layered plastic packaging, which is hard to recycle. We’re also creating jobs for rural women, having provided over 70,000 days of livelihood so far.”</p>.<p>Since reCharkha’s inception in 2015, over four million plastic wrappers and bags have been upcycled. However, Amita stresses that while upcycling offers a temporary solution to the plastic crisis, it is not the ultimate answer. Globally, only 9% of the plastic waste is recycled while the rest ends up in landfills or gets incinerated. She emphasises that the priority should be reducing plastic consumption, not relying solely on recycling or upcycling efforts. “Upcycling can only go so far. The true solution lies in avoiding plastic altogether,” she says.</p>.<p><strong>Funding challenges in the upcycling sector</strong></p>.<p>Upcycling ventures, though impactful, face significant challenges, particularly when it comes to securing funding. Elizabeth Yorke, founder of Saving Grains, a Bengaluru-based initiative that upcycles spent grain from the brewing industry into food products, shares her experience. “The novelty of upcycled products makes it hard to attract funding,” she says.</p>.<p>Despite the sustainability aspect, Elizabeth found that funding agencies frequently told her there was no market for products made from spent grain. “The challenge is not only creating the products but also building a market for them from the ground up,” she explains. Currently on a production pause to focus on product development, Elizabeth is also involved in a government-funded research project that explores upcycling agricultural and food industry by-products.</p>.<p>Shikha echoes similar sentiments, saying that securing funding that aligns with ScrapShala’s values and vision can be both complex and time-consuming. “We’re a small, impact-driven organisation, and we’d rather devote our energy to creating sustainable solutions than getting caught up in lengthy funding processes,” she says.</p>.<p><strong>Navigating social & gender norms</strong></p>.<p>Running a startup while navigating India’s social expectations, particularly those placed on women, adds yet another layer of difficulty. Shikha notes that resilience, a clear vision, and a strong support system are essential for overcoming these barriers. “It’s tough to juggle all these expectations, but it’s the clarity of purpose and support from others that keeps us moving forward,” she reflects. Despite these hurdles, entrepreneurs like Shikha, Bhavini, Aditi, Amita and Elizabeth remain unwavering in their commitment to upcycling and sustainability. Their efforts, although often facing financial and social challenges, are steadily contributing to a larger shift in how India and the world approach waste and resource management. With every project, every product, and every story shared, they are turning waste into wealth, one piece at a time.</p>