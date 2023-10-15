Twinning with cameras

When her husband turned director and moved to Bombay, Manobina’s children became captive props for her compositions dictated by the sun’s rays. The verandah of their home in Bandra worked as an outdoor studio with the sunbeams dancing on it in different ways, at different times of the day. Every time the muse came upon her, Manobina would place one of her four, often reluctant children in a spot where the light fell most dramatically and click away. The sisters went beyond domestic compositions when they travelled abroad with their husbands. Pictures shot during this time have great archival value as the faces of the men and women on the streets of post-war Europe say so much about the times.