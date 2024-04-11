How a lake comes back to life

It is estimated that the state is home to around 37,000 lakes.

Unfortunately, over the years, a large proportion of them have begun to be choked with sewage, silt and other forms of pollution. Most lakes are under the oversight of panchayats, the minor irrigation department and urban local bodies. For instance, around 200 lakes come under the ambit of the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike and the urban development department.

With continued advocacy for lake rejuvenation and several specific policy developments in the past decade, there have been many efforts to restore these water bodies. It was only last month that Kalaburagi’s revamped Sharanabasaveshwar lake was opened to the public, with officials promising similar restorations for other lakes in the district.

In Dharwad, the district tank development authority met last week and decided to embark on a new project, targeting one tank in each village. New tanks will be constructed under the MGNREGA scheme.