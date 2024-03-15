Honour for Vikku Vinayakram, Rudrapatnam Brothers

On the opening day, Sridhar Sagar will deliver a saxophone performance. It will be followed by a concert featuring violin trio Mysore Manjunath and his children Sumanth and Malvi. They will be accompanied by mridangist Yella Venkateshwara Rao and kanjira artiste G Guruprasanna. The shows will be held between 9.45 am and 2 pm at S V N Rao Memorial Hall in Nettigere, off Kanakapura Road.