Honour for Vikku Vinayakram, Rudrapatnam Brothers

The Sri S V Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial Music Concerts & National Awards 2024 will be held in the city on March 16 and 17. The annual fete, now in its 29th edition, celebrates the rich heritage of Indian classical music. It is free to attend.
The event is being organised by city-based Ramaseva Mandali Trust and will mark the birth centenary of its founder, late S V Narayanaswamy Rao.
On the opening day, Sridhar Sagar will deliver a saxophone performance. It will be followed by a concert featuring violin trio Mysore Manjunath and his children Sumanth and Malvi. They will be accompanied by mridangist Yella Venkateshwara Rao and kanjira artiste G Guruprasanna. The shows will be held between 9.45 am and 2 pm at S V N Rao Memorial Hall in Nettigere, off Kanakapura Road.
The fete will continue at Prof N Ananthachar Auditorium at A P S College Basavanagudi on March 17, commencing at 4.15 pm and concluding at 9 pm.
Padmabhushan awardee T H Vinayakram and Padma Shri awardees R N Thyagarajan and R N Tharanathan aka Rudrapatnam Brothers will be honoured for their exceptional contributions to the field of music. Vinayakram is a percussionist while the Rudrapatnam Brothers are vocalists.
The festival will close with the ‘Vadya Lahari Concert’, featuring flautist Ravichandra Kulur, violinist Karthik Nagaraj and kanjira player Swaminathan S. The ensemble will also feature ghatam artistes Sukanya Ramagopal and Giridhar Udupa, and mridangam player K U Jayachandra Rao.
March 16 and 17. For details, call 92430 62760/98860 88869.
(Published 14 March 2024, 22:55 IST)