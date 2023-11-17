Kolkata's rising star J Trix drops explosive new track 'Middle-Class Boys'

Kolkata's emerging rap scene is ablaze once again as J Trix, the city's own rap prodigy, unleashes his latest hard-hitting track, Middle-Class Boys, the fifth release from his debut EP titled after the same name. Produced in collaboration with Kolkata-based record producer and frequent collaborator, Subspace, the track arrives as the pinnacle of J Trix's remarkable musical journey with Def Jam Recordings India.
Following the success of his previous top-selling rap and drill records from the EP Middle-Class Boys - Gamble, Gundagardi featuring Indian rap superstar Ikka, Sexy, and the lead single I Wish - Middle-Class Boys is a hard-hitting trap banger that exemplifies the rapper's signature style and lyrical prowess.
In this latest track, J Trix addresses the facade of social media rappers, exposing fake personas while also emphasising the endurance and depth of his own rap career.
Listening to Middle-Class Boys will take the audience through the ups and downs of my journey and also reflect on the current rap scenario due to the emergence of social media. I have poured my emotions to this track so that it reaches the hearts of my listeners. I had really intense writing sessions before presenting it. Now finally as my first EP with DefJam is completed and super excited to see people’s reaction and I hope the whole EP to make a permanent place in listeners’ playlist!said Ep J Trix.
The track serves as a testament to his dedication, culminating in a powerful message that resonates deeply with his devoted fan base. Middle-Class Boys not only showcases Trix's distinct 'choppa' flow and vivid lyricism but also represents a crowning achievement in the young rapper's career.