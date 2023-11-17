Kolkata's rising star J Trix drops explosive new track 'Middle-Class Boys'

Kolkata's emerging rap scene is ablaze once again as J Trix, the city's own rap prodigy, unleashes his latest hard-hitting track, Middle-Class Boys, the fifth release from his debut EP titled after the same name. Produced in collaboration with Kolkata-based record producer and frequent collaborator, Subspace, the track arrives as the pinnacle of J Trix's remarkable musical journey with Def Jam Recordings India.

Following the success of his previous top-selling rap and drill records from the EP Middle-Class Boys - Gamble, Gundagardi featuring Indian rap superstar Ikka, Sexy, and the lead single I Wish - Middle-Class Boys is a hard-hitting trap banger that exemplifies the rapper's signature style and lyrical prowess.