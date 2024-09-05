Main Hi Jhoothi: Gurdas Maan releases the 1st single from his album 'Sound of Soil'

The album opens with 'Main Hi Jhoothi,' a track that delves into introspection, blending mesmerising melodies with thought-provoking lyrics. This is followed by 'Ve Sohneya,' a song that resonates with the warmth of love and the beauty of simple, enduring relationships. The album continues with 'Laggiyaan Ne Maujaan' (Natiya Kalam), which captures the joy of celebrations, infusing traditional rhythms with contemporary flair.

Gurdas Maan’s storytelling prowess shines in 'Panchhi Udd Gaye,' a song that speaks to the transient nature of life and the inevitable journey of the soul. In 'Dekh Laila' (Traditional), he pays homage to age-old traditions, breathing new life into timeless folklore. 'Chitey Chitey Danda'n' is a vibrant, rhythmic track that echoes the vibrant energy of Punjabi folk culture, while 'Bidesaa'n Nu' touches the hearts of all who have ever felt the pangs of separation from their homeland.

The album culminates in two powerful tracks: 'Maa Boli,' a heartfelt tribute to the mother tongue, and 'Tappe,' which celebrates the lively, joyous spirit of Punjabi music, inviting listeners to join in the dance of life.

"Each song in this album carries the essence of our traditions and the stories of our people, woven together with love and respect for the soil that nurtured me. I hope these melodies resonate with every listener, reminding us all of the timeless bond we share with our heritage and the beauty of staying true to where we come from," says Gurdas Maan.

Music Composer Jatinder Shah adds, ”I have worked with Maan sab for more than 12 years now. I feel privileged to be born in an era where not only I get to listen to his songs but also have the opportunity to work with him."

"Working on 'Sound of Soil' with the legendary Gurdas Maan has been an extraordinary journey. Each song in this album is a masterpiece that reflects his deep connection to our roots and culture. His voice carries the weight of our traditions, the passion of our people, and the love for our motherland. Collaborating with him is not just about making music, it's about creating something timeless, something that will echo through generations,” concluded Jatinder Shah.