Progressive rock with a dash of Indian classical

<p>Blending the genres of progressive rock, hard metal, post-rock and Indian classical music, Tathaagat Project produces a unique experimental soundscape.</p>.<p>Started in 2016, the Delhi-based rock band is the brainchild of guitarist and composer Gagan Kumar. Besides Kumar, the band currently consists of vocalist Tanusri B Sengupta, bassist Jatin More, and drummer Keshav Chopra.</p>.<p>Tathaagat Project has witnessed one change to its lineup since its inception. That has not deterred the band from staying true to its experimental rock edge. The band is inspired by the likes of Steven Wilson, Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Tool, Indian Ocean, and Abida Parveen. Different patches of guitar sounds are completely distorted, while others are given an ambient touch, explains Tanusri. “We don’t restrict ourselves in terms of the genre,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The band noted that the meaning of ‘Tathaagat’ is that what exists today may not exist tomorrow. They believe in living in the moment, and their music reflects this philosophy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Though primarily a cover band, the group has begun creating their own music. Their 2022 single, ‘Safar’, is inspired by the landscape and atmosphere of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Tanusri’s “dream destination”. The band planned a trip to the valley, touring Shimla and Manali along the way. The song captures the essence of losing oneself in one’s environment and fully embracing its spirit. Its soundscape is crafted through layers of background production combined with various guitar effects.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The band covers a diverse selection of songs — from Coke Studio’s ‘Tu jhoom’ to classic rock anthems like AC/DC’s ‘Highway to hell’. Some of their most popular covers include Coke Studio’s ‘Chaap tilak’, ‘Tu Jhoom’, ‘Dil Se’, and ‘Zombie’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their version of ‘Zombie’ starts slow and soulful, gradually building up into a harder rock sound. “We apply this formula to both our covers and original songs,” Tanusri explains. Through this approach, the band aims to demonstrate their versatility across various genres and styles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In 2018, Tathaagat Project won approximately 10-11 Battle of Bands competitions. It gave them the confidence that they were headed in the right direction. This May, the band performed their first international tour in Sicily, Italy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Currently, they are busy working on more original tracks. Each of the songs carry a social message. ‘Nakaar’ talks about others’ lack of faith in your ability to achieve your dreams. ‘Udaan’ tells the story of a woman trapped in a bad marriage. ‘Yaadein’ reflects on the positive memories from relationships that ended on a sour note, while ‘Bhasad’ explores the stress, arguments, and chaos encountered in everyday life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They plan to release a few of these tracks this year.</p>