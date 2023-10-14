Singing stars on social media

Growing up surrounded by musicians – her father is a mridangam player and keyboardist – she automatically took to music. She started performing on stage with her father’s team at the age of five. She would perform sugama sangeete and classical music among other genres. “This exposure is what helped me pick up different genres of music,” says Sadwini, who was the runner-up in season 15 of the reality music show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Subsequently, she became part of the jury in season 17.