My greatest teacher is the simple matchstick: Kailash Satyarthi

In her groundbreaking book Compassion Fatigue: How The Media Sell Disease, Famine, War And Death, veteran journalist and academic Susan Moeller presents an impassioned argument about how it has become harder and harder for us to 'feel' because of the "breathless tour of poverty, disease and death" we get today from the media as the world teeters from one tragedy to another. The gory images, the sensationalist language and the overtly binary coverage of complex conflicts, genocides and epidemics, have resulted in what she calls the 'modern syndrome' of compassion fatigue or 'empathy fatigue' as Satyarthi puts it (see interview). Add to it the plainly disgusting WhatsApp propaganda disguised as compassion and we have a hideous brew that puts us all collectively into a stupor. A mind-numb which has rendered it normal to tailor empathy to suit one's political beliefs and ask questions such as 'Was that child Israeli or Palestinian' on social media platforms before expressing vacuous regret.