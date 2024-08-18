A twist in the vein

Stage I and II varicose veins are typically managed with compression stockings, which are specially designed to apply external pressure on dilated veins in the legs. These stockings prevent reverse blood flow and promote circulation towards the heart, reducing pooling in the veins. They are pressure graded, meaning the pressure varies at different points on the leg (thigh, knee, calf), optimising venous blood flow. It’s important to consult with an intervention radiologist before using these stockings. In addition to stockings, venotonic drugs may be prescribed in the early stages to improve vein wall health, enhancing vein elasticity and contraction to prevent pooling. Modern compression stockings are made from high-quality, breathable, non-allergenic fabric that is washable for ease of use. Any minor discomfort or skin reactions such as itching or sweating are rare and can be managed with emollients. Stockings are recommended during periods of activity and can be removed at bedtime. For stages II (not responding to conservative management), III, and IV of varicose veins, minimally invasive treatments like Endovascular Laser Treatment (EVLT), radiofrequency ablation, and microwave ablation are options. These techniques use heat-based methods to destroy abnormal veins such as the great saphenous vein, short saphenous vein, and perforator veins. By eliminating these veins, blood stasis is reduced, treating varicose veins and preventing venous ulcers. These procedures also promote ulcer healing and improve quality of life by reducing the need for hospital visits related to wound care. They are outpatient procedures done under local anaesthesia, allowing patients to return home the same day with no recovery time. Certain exercises have been recommended to prevent varicose veins and enhance circulation in lower limb veins, such as yoga, walking, swimming, cycling, calf exercises, wall leg raises, and squats.