All things familial about aneurysms

There are several risk factors that contribute to the weakness of the arterial wall causing the risk of developing an aneurysm or aneurysm rupture. If we count on the risk factors it must be understood that some of the risk factors may develop over time but there are conditions since birth that increase the chances of aneurysm.
Hypertension is the biggest risk factor for brain aneurysms. High alcohol consumption, stress, and genetic factors are other contributing factors that play a critical role in the increase of aneurysms. Eventually, high BP causes the aneurysm to grow abnormally. However, it is vital to get an insight into aneurysm so that it can be prevented. A brain aneurysm, known as a cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm, is just like a balloon bulging on the intracranial blood vessel in the brain. It forms and grows on a weak area of blood vessels increasing the size of the brain aneurysm over time. The most alarming factor is that when it ruptures, it leads to subarachnoid haemorrhage.
Aneurysm is commonly visible in females within the age group of 30-50 years old. Changing lifestyle such as high incidence of smoking, intake of alcohol, and drugs such as cocaine becomes the contributing factors of mycotic aneurysm. Yes, aneurysm is hereditary and certain hereditary risks such as a family history of aneurysm that includes two or more of the degree of relatives having aneurysm increases the chance of suffering from aneurysm. Other factors such as polycystic kidney disorder can be the cause of intracranial aneurysm.
When an aneurysm ruptures, bleeding lasts only for a few seconds but blood can cause damage to the surrounding cells and kill the brain cells causing an increase in pressure in the brain. The complication also includes rebleeding and vasospasm that can cause ischemic stroke and an electrolytic imbalance in the body. The number of cerebral aneurysm cases reported each year in India ranges from 76,000 to 2,00,000. Patients’ access to quality, affordable healthcare and their knowledge of their disease have a substantial impact on the level of medical care they receive.
Aneurysms are a hereditary ailment that may occur with other conditions including Marfa Syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Although most cases are asymptomatic, they can nonetheless result in symptoms including headaches. For symptomatic instances, diagnosis is essential and can be made with CT or MRI scans. As aneurysms are linked to cardiac problems, they can also be found in the brain. The most prevalent condition that is linked to anorexia is high blood pressure, which, if uncontrolled, can result in symptoms including weakness, blurred vision, and vomiting.
Depending on the size, aneurysms can be treated using coiling, balloon-associated coiling, stent-associated coiling, and slow-diverting stents. Small aneurysms without symptoms are frequently left untreated. For detection, serial follow-up is essential. Headaches and other severe symptoms should be checked as part of early detection. Controlling hypertension is essential for preventing aneurysm rupture and enlargement.
(The author is a consultant neurologist.)