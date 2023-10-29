All things familial about aneurysms

Hypertension is the biggest risk factor for brain aneurysms. High alcohol consumption, stress, and genetic factors are other contributing factors that play a critical role in the increase of aneurysms. Eventually, high BP causes the aneurysm to grow abnormally. However, it is vital to get an insight into aneurysm so that it can be prevented. A brain aneurysm, known as a cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm, is just like a balloon bulging on the intracranial blood vessel in the brain. It forms and grows on a weak area of blood vessels increasing the size of the brain aneurysm over time. The most alarming factor is that when it ruptures, it leads to subarachnoid haemorrhage.