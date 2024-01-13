Boost your immunity with amla

Winter is not just a season of festive joys but also a time when your immune system is put to test. The plummeting temperatures can lead to a downturn in your body’s defence mechanisms, making you more vulnerable to cold, flu and other seasonal infections. However, Nature offers a bounty of nutrients that can help you strengthen your immunity, and among these, amla is a standout.
Medicinal properties
Amla is a vibrant green fruit, treasured in Ayurvedic medicine for its vast array of health benefits. It’s exceptionally high in Vitamin C, an antioxidant that is critical for immune function. Amla’s ascorbic acid is naturally occurring and highly bioavailable, meaning it’s efficiently absorbed by the body. This nutrient is essential for the production and function of white blood cells, which are integral to fighting off pathogens.
The concentration of Vitamin C in amla is so substantial that it exceeds the amount found in oranges, long-considered the traditional source of this vitamin. Moreover, amla is teeming with antioxidants, which combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, contributing to overall health.
Seasonal boon
Many regions around the world witness amla ripening in the winter, aligning with the time your body most requires its benefits. Consuming seasonal fruits like amla ensures you receive them at their nutritional best. Its timely availability during the colder months is almost like a carefully laid plan by Nature to equip you with the tools necessary to face winter’s challenges.
Amla in diet
Despite its taste, amla is incredibly versatile in the culinary world. It can be enjoyed raw, juiced or cooked into various dishes. One of the tastiest and most healthy ways to enjoy amla is through amla dal, a traditional Indian dish that combines the goodness of lentils with the vitamin-rich amla.
A robust immune system is essential, especially during the colder months. Integrating amla into your diet is a delicious and effective way to enhance your body’s defences. Amla dal, with its rich vitamin content and beneficial compounds, is a fusion of taste and health.
Whether it’s through this delightful dish or any other amla-infused recipe, amla is an invaluable ally in your quest for good health during the winter season.
(The author is a clinical dietitian)