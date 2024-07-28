Decoding the liver

While awarded a high place of importance in proverbial phrases, the liver remains a mystery to those not particularly involved in the field of medicine. The liver has crucial functions to play out in the body: it filters blood, stores nutrients, produces important enzymes, and regulates blood sugar levels.

The traditional understanding of the heart and brain as the only vital organs has had damning consequences for society’s overall quality of health. The body is a machine — it must be consistently and thoroughly maintained. The underscoring of the importance of one’s liver has led to an increase in liver-related difficulties; particularly fatty liver disease, which can lead to the development of diabetes and obesity later on.

Many assume that alcohol is consumable if it is not in extreme amounts. While that may stand true for defining a person’s ability to moderate, it does not hold the same weight in medicine. All forms of alcohol, including wine and beer, which are often assumed to be the least harmful, hinge on their determiner, “least”. All alcohol is harmful to your liver, a hard truth in today’s times, wherein alcohol is a socialiser and an acceptable activity to partake in.