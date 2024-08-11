Hormonal harmony

For women, the way we think, feel, act, and interact with our world is influenced and often controlled by one thing — our hormones. From the first signs of puberty to the onset of menopause, women are continuously moving through hormonal shifts that affect everything from mood and energy levels to physical health, the ability to focus and concentrate — and their overall stress tolerance.
Unfortunately, societies all over the world still approach hormones and womanhood itself like a disease rather than a natural part of life. This can lead to a lot of frustration, confusion, and even shame for women who are just trying to navigate their bodies and emotions. But the truth is, our emotional bodies, and how they impact our hormones are not something that needs to be “fixed” or “cured”, it’s an essential part of womanhood and brings about many gifts; intuition, joy, love, wisdom and discernment. It’s time for society to shift its perspective and embrace hormones as an essential aspect of what makes a healthy, happy, whole woman.
Natural rhythms
The connection between hormones and emotions is a two-way street. Not only can emotions be influenced by hormone levels, but emotional health can also impact hormonal balance. This is why women need to listen to their bodies and pay attention to their natural rhythms. Many of us have been conditioned to ignore our body’s signals, or worse, suppress them with medication that masks symptoms rather than addressing the root cause. But embracing our natural rhythms, including our menstrual cycles, allows us to better understand and support our hormonal health.
The hormonal roller coaster
Throughout a woman’s life, hormones go through different phases of ebb and flow. From the start of menstruation to pregnancy and menopause, our hormones are constantly in flux. These transitions can bring about a range of physical and emotional changes that can be challenging to navigate.
During puberty, hormones start to fluctuate as the body prepares for reproductive maturity. This is when many girls experience their first period and begin the journey of understanding their menstrual cycle and its effects on their bodies.
In adulthood, the menstrual cycle continues but with different hormonal patterns depending on whether or not a woman becomes pregnant.
And finally, as women enter menopause, hormones once again shift, leading to physical and emotional changes like hot flashes and mood swings.
Shifting perspective
When it comes to women’s health, hormones should be a focal point, not an afterthought.
The society’s attitude towards women’s hormonal health has long been fraught with misunderstandings and stigma.
Too often, women’s experiences are dismissed or treated as mere inconveniences, leading to a lack of proper support and care. This is especially true for symptoms that include changes in mood, energy, or cognitive issues.
Hormonal health is not just about managing symptoms — it’s about understanding the intricate interplay between hormones, mental health, and overall vitality.
Your mood & hormones
Here are some of the common issues involving emotions and hormones:
PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome): PMS is a common condition experienced by women in the days before their period. It can manifest as physical symptoms like cramps, bloating, or headaches, but it also often comes with mood swings and irritability.
Perimenopause: This transitional phase leading up to menopause can bring about significant emotional changes due to fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels. PMS and perimenopause often go hand-in-hand with mood issues like depression, anxiety, and even worsening ADHD symptoms. Contrary to what you might think, these are usually related, though conventional Western medicine approaches hormone and mood issues as two separate things.
It is recommended to undergo hormone testing to see which hormones could be causing the issue. For younger patients, hormone testing can serve as a baseline for later hormone shifts and as preparation for fertility, libido, the postpartum period and perimenopause. An expanded hormone toolbox acknowledges the significance of gut health, liver detoxification and mindfulness as parts of the hormone equation at any age. Natural remedies like herbal supplements, acupuncture, and meditation can then support the body’s hormonal balance and even out our moods. If you’re experiencing mood swings, anxiety, or depression during perimenopause, consider reaching out to a qualified integrative doctor or naturopathic doctor to discuss hormone therapy or other options.
It’s emotional
As women, we deserve to feel heard, supported, and empowered in all aspects of our health. This includes acknowledging and embracing the interconnectedness of our hormones and emotions. By understanding how our emotions and hormones influence one another, we can elevate the conversation around women’s healthcare, and embrace a more holistic approach to wellness that includes honouring our body’s natural rhythm.
(Dr Taz Bhatia is a double board-certified Integrative Medicine physician, wellness expert, and author of The Hormone Shift
published by HarperCollins India.)