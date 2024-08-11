Hormonal harmony

Unfortunately, societies all over the world still approach hormones and womanhood itself like a disease rather than a natural part of life. This can lead to a lot of frustration, confusion, and even shame for women who are just trying to navigate their bodies and emotions. But the truth is, our emotional bodies, and how they impact our hormones are not something that needs to be “fixed” or “cured”, it’s an essential part of womanhood and brings about many gifts; intuition, joy, love, wisdom and discernment. It’s time for society to shift its perspective and embrace hormones as an essential aspect of what makes a healthy, happy, whole woman.