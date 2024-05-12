Signs that your liver may need help

Abdominal pain & swelling

Pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen, where the liver is located, is another key indicator of liver issues. This discomfort may range from a dull ache to a sharp pain and can be accompanied by swelling or bloating in the abdomen. Pain suggests stretching of the liver capsule while distention suggests fluid buildup, both of which are signs that all’s not well. Ignoring abdominal pain and swelling can lead to complications, making it crucial to seek medical attention if you experience these symptoms.