What are congenital heart defects?

The birth of a child is a momentous occasion filled with joy and anticipation. However, parents and caregivers need to be vigilant about their infant’s health, as some babies may be born with a congenital heart disease (CHD) that has structural or functional abnormalities present at birth that affect the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively. Early detection is crucial for prompt intervention and improved outcomes. So what are the abnormal signs that may indicate CHDs in infants?