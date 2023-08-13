Transforming healthcare with AI

One area where AI has made significant strides is in the interpretation of medical images. In 2016, Geoffrey Hinton, an AI pioneer, predicted the extinction of radiologists within five years. However, widespread implementation of AI for image interpretation has not yet occurred in many high-income countries. Accurate interpretation of chest X-rays is vital for diagnosing tuberculosis, but limited access to physicians and diagnostics has hindered mass TB screening efforts. AI has the potential to address this diagnostic issue in countries like India by providing expertise comparable to that of radiologists. Beyond tuberculosis, this technology could be applied to other areas of rural medicine, offering automated instantaneous provisional interpretations as part of a comprehensive toolkit. Dr Saurabh Jha from the Department of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania observes that India’s emphasis on digital health presents a fertile ground for AI development. The field of radiologic AI has garnered global interest, with commercial AI algorithms developed by companies in over 20 countries. Smartphone imaging, utilising a simple ultrasound probe attached to the base of a phone, can provide high-quality images of various body parts except for the brain. AI has the potential to enhance low-quality images, enabling accurate interpretation. For instance, echocardiograms with automatic interpretation have shown promise in diagnosing conditions like heart failure.