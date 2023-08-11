99-yr-old woman undergoes successful surgery in Mumbai

Tambe was brought to Jaslok Hospital for treatment, where the specialists discovered she weighed only 26 kg. She was very frail although she was self-sufficient prior to the fall. Doctors and

specialists at Jaslok Hospital discovered that the patient had a fractured (crushed) vertebra in her spine, and even breathing movements were painful.

The 99-year-old patient developed bacterial pneumonia (potentially fatal at this age) due to poor breathing movements because of the spine pain and inability to even sit.