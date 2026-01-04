<p>Cholesterol is often viewed with concern, especially when blood test reports flag high numbers. However cholesterol itself is not harmful. It is a waxy fat-like substance essential for several vital functions, including the formation of cell membranes, production of hormones and synthesis of vitamin D. The real issue lies not in cholesterol alone but in how it is carried in the bloodstream and how our daily food choices influence these pathways. </p>.<p>Cholesterol travels through the blood attached to proteins called lipoproteins. The three key components measured in a lipid profile are low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and triglycerides. Nutrition has a strong influence on all three. </p>.<p><strong>LDL: the cholesterol that needs to be controlled </strong></p>.<p>LDL cholesterol is known as “bad” cholesterol. Its primary function is to transport cholesterol from the liver to various tissues in the body. When LDL levels are high, excess cholesterol can deposit along the artery walls, forming plaques that narrow blood vessels and restrict blood flow. Over time, this increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. </p>.<p>Elevated LDL is often linked to excess saturated fat intake. Frequent consumption of ghee-heavy meals, butter, cream, malai, bakery items and deep fried foods such as samosa, pooris and pakoras can raise LDL levels. Traditional fats like ghee are not unhealthy but portion size and frequency play a crucial role. </p>.<p><strong>HDL: the protective cholesterol</strong></p>.<p>HDL cholesterol is often referred to as “good” cholesterol. It plays a protective role in heart health by helping to remove the bad cholesterol, LDL, from the bloodstream. Higher levels of HDL cholesterol are generally associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease as HDL helps prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries.</p>.<p>Diets rich in unsaturated fats such as those found in nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and sesame seeds, and cold pressed oils like mustard oil, ground nut oil and sesame oil when used in moderation are linked to improved HDL levels. Fatty fish like salmon, sardines and mackerel, rich in omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to better HDL function and overall heart health. </p>.<p><strong>Triglycerides: the often ignored risk factor</strong></p>.<p>Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in the body. A high triglyceride level combined with high LDL cholesterol or low HDL cholesterol is linked with fatty buildups within the artery walls, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.</p>.<p>Triglycerides are strongly influenced by excess calorie intake, particularly from refined carbohydrates and sugars. Frequent consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, white bread, polished rice and excess alcohol can sharply increase triglyceride levels. Managing triglycerides requires attention not just to fat intake but to overall calorie balance and carbohydrate quality.</p>.<p>Nutrition works best when combined with healthy lifestyle habits. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress and avoiding smoking further improve lipid profiles. Rather than fearing cholesterol, informed nutrition choices empower individuals to protect their heart health and build long-term well being. </p>.<p><em>(The author is a consultant dietician and diabetes educator.) </em></p>.<p><strong>Foods to pick</strong></p>.<p>•Whole grains such as oats, quinoa, and brown rice, contain soluble fibre, which has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol. Incorporating these grains into your meals can help you achieve a healthier balance.<br>•Fruits and vegetables, particularly apples, berries, citrus fruits, cabbage, gourds and leafy greens supply antioxidants and fibre that support heart health. Aim for a variety of colours on your plate to ensure a rich array of nutrients necessary for lowering LDL.<br>•Legumes like beans, lobia, chickpeas, black chana are rich in fibre and protein, making them a fantastic option for promoting good cholesterol levels while keeping bad cholesterol in check.<br>•Nuts and seeds including almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of fibre and healthy fats. They help to increase HDL cholesterol levels and lower LDL levels. A handful of nuts a day can significantly enhance your cholesterol profile.<br>•Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for raising HDL cholesterol. Aim for two servings of fatty fish per week to optimise your cholesterol levels.</p>.<p><strong>Foods to avoid</strong></p>.<p>•Processed and fried foods often contain trans fats, which can significantly raise LDL levels and lower HDL levels. Opt for baked or grilled alternatives instead.<br>•Red meat can be part of a balanced diet; excessive intake can contribute to higher LDL levels. Choose lean cuts and limit consumption.<br>•Excess alcohol is a major contributor to high triglycerides.</p>