Covid: there’s a strong current of pandemic revisionism in the mainstream media, and it’s dangerous

Streamlined narratives

The nuances that highlighted the complexities of epidemic management in polio soon gave way to a streamlined narrative: the Salk vaccine, the first vaccine to treat polio, was pinpointed as the cause of all troubles, when the new Sabin vaccine took its place. After the end of the epidemic in the late 1960s, gone were conversations on the responsibility for health, while children and adults still struggling with the disease were rendered invisible.