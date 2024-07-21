Dining with danger: Food safety violations aplenty in eateries

Of late, technology is proving a potential solution. Mobile applications are being used in kitchens to log food safety measures at various ‘critical control points’, including procurement, storage, preparation and service. “The app we have developed takes the various requirements and converts it into a simple, digital checklist. This includes several steps and measures to ensure food quality — for instance, a visual check at the point of receiving ingredients,” says Mamatha Mishra, founder, Health First, a Bengaluru-based food safety consultancy. Some checklists require staff to take pictures of ingredients to log their condition and quality. Health First has conducted 3,000 audits in the last year across Karnataka’s 31 districts, on behalf of the FSSAI.