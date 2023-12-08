Explained | What is Meftal, its uses, and what does alert against it say?

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal.

What is Meftal used for?

Meftal 500, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is usually prescribed in treatment for conditions like menstrual pain, headache, muscle, joint, or dental pain.

It has been advised to take the table with food.

What are the most common side effects of Meftal?

The most common side effects of the medicine include mild vomiting, stomach pain, nausea, headache, and dizziness.

What does the alert against Meftal say?

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

DRESS, also known as drug induced hypersensitivity syndrome, is an adverse drug reaction that can even be life threatening.

As per the research - Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms: An Update and Review of Recent Literature, published in the National Library of Medicine, “The Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms syndrome presents clinically as an extensive mucocutaneous rash, accompanied by fever, lymphadenopathy, hepatitis, haematologic abnormalities with eosinophilia and atypical lymphocytes. It may cause damage to several organs, especially to the kidneys, heart, lungs, and pancreas. The mortality rate is high and is about 10 per cent.”

The alert issued on November 30 read that, "Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug,"

If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through Android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.

An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

