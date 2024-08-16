Mpox in Africa prompts $500 million funding from Gavi for vaccines

The funds are largely left over from money donated by governments and global health funders for the COVID response.

“The money for the vaccines is ready to be tapped into,” said Nishtar, but there were hurdles to clear, including official requests for vaccines from affected countries, as well as approvals of the vaccines from the World Health Organization, which declared mpox a global health emergency on Wednesday.

Gavi and UNICEF, which work together to buy vaccines, cannot do so without WHO approving them. On Wednesday, the global health agency said it was hoping to finalise its evaluation of the vaccines by September.

Nishtar said Gavi was also in early talks with the manufacturers of the two mpox vaccines that are widely used, made by Bavarian Nordic and KM Biologics. Official orders can only proceed after approval, she said.

Bavarian Nordic has said it can make 10 million doses by the end of 2025.

"We have already significant capacity in place and can easily handle delivery of all doses needed for the outbreak," a Bavarian Nordic spokesperson said by email.

"But we need someone to buy the doses. None of the organizations have shown interest so far," he added, without providing details.

KM Biologics said in an email it would cooperate with WHO as much as possible.