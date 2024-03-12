More than 70 per cent of glaucoma cases go undetected in India: Experts

Dr Lal said, "While there is no absolute cure for glaucoma, early detection, and treatment is of great importance. This can help in preventing further vision loss. Treatment options may include eye drops to lower intraocular pressure, oral medications, laser therapy, or in severe cases, surgery. With early detection and adherence to treatment, sight can be saved from glaucoma and these patients can have a very good vision for their entire life."

Adults older than 40 years, especially those with a family history of glaucoma, must get a comprehensive eye exam every year, including an examination of the retina and the optic nerve.