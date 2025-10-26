<p>Mysuru: Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal (KSGH) Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V Bettakote said, activities related to tradition and culture are a boon to connect with nature and our roots, at a time when the younger generation is drowned in gadgets and social media.</p><p>He was addressing the gathering, during the Deccan Herald and Prajavani (<em>DH-PV</em>) Mysuru Dasara Quiz and Dolls Arrangement competition prize distribution function at S P Bhat Hall of Institution of Engineers, on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, in Mysuru, on Saturday.</p><p>Nagesh V Bettakote lauded the publications for holding the competitions related to heritage and culture. “There is over-engagement with gadgets and the virtual world and thus there is a danger of the present generation losing connect with culture. Such competitions help re-establish the connect. Dasara dolls arrangement traces its origin to the Vijayanagara empire days,” he said.</p><p>Stating that the governments are still hesitating to support higher education, Nagesh V Bettakote said, any nation which does not progress in Education Science will lag behind. “We have the resources, including talented and skilled human resources. But, we do not have the systems to put them to good use. Now, we are worried about those who might return from the USA, due to the confusions in the Visa policy of the American government,” he said.</p><p>Judge for the dolls arrangement competition Padma Venkatesh said, the tradition is all about telling stories. “The stories can range from gods, puranic characters, and historical figures to common persons,” she added.</p><p>APN Properties partner A P Nagesh, General Manager, Circulation, DH-PV, B A Ravi, Deputy General Manager Jaganath Jois, Senior Manager S Prakash, Bureau Chief of Prajavani K Narasimhamurthy, and Bureau Chief of Deccan Herald T R Sathish Kumar were present.</p><p>Devanand Varaprasad and Siddesh Badanavalu presented a folk music programme.</p><p>The winners in the Dasara Quiz competition are: First place G Manasa (Bogadi 2nd Stage); second – Venkatesh (JP Nagar); third – C K Abhishek (Ramakrishna Nagar); and consolation prizes – N Manjunath (Kuvempu Nagar), Kalavathi (Kuvempu Nagar), K V Manjula (Metagalli), B S Sudha (Vijayanagar 4th Stage), S G Padmashree (Hebbal 2nd Stage), V Fayaz (Jyothi Nagar), M K Manjunatha (Metagalli), S Surendra (Vijayanagar 2nd Stage), B Indiramani (Srirampur 2nd Stage) and M S Nagashri (Hebbal 3rd Stage).</p><p>The winners of DH-PV Dasara Dolls Arrangement competition are: First - Hemalatha Kumaraswamy, Ramachandra Agrahara; Second - B G Vijayalakshmi, I Block, Ramakrishna Nagar; Third - Usha Nagaraj, SBM Colony, Srirampur; consolation prizes - Kusuma Raghoottama (Ramakrishna Nagar I Block), Lakshmi Shivaram (JP Nagar), Poornima Rajendra (Sharada Nagar Railway Layout), Shreelakshmi Vishwanath (Jayanagar 2nd Stage), Suvarna Nagaraj (Behind Akkamahadevi Statue, JP Nagar), Ashwini Prashanth (Kuvempu Nagar), Latha Shashishekhar Deekshit (Chamundi Hill), Vishwas Service Station (Siddhartha Nagar), Sadvidya Education Institution, and Shamanthakamani (Lakshmipuram).</p>