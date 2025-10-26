<p>Mysuru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said, if eligible BPL cards are shifted to APL during revision, the new cards will be reissued within two days.</p><p>He was talking after inaugurating the stall of the Food and Civil Supplies department, as part of Mysuru Dasara Exhibition, in Mysuru, on Saturday.</p><p>The exhibition showcases the Karnataka State government's guarantee scheme, the Anna Bhagya, featuring rural lifestyle. It highlights rice, jowar, and ragi under the Anna Bhagya scheme, along with weighing equipment from the Legal Metrology department. The exhibition depicts the picture of a prosperous village with the resolution of achieving a hunger-free Karnataka.</p><p>Muniyappa said that the ration cards are currently undergoing revision. “If any eligible person's ration card has been transferred from BPL (Below Poverty Line) to APL (Above Poverty Line), they should meet the Tahsildar in their respective taluk and submit an appeal. After verification, action will be taken to reissue the card within two days,” he said.</p><p>He added that under the Anna Bhagya scheme, 10 kg of rice is being distributed to all eligible beneficiaries, and in the coming month, steps are being taken to distribute an Indira Kit, containing food grains, pulses and oil, in place of 5 kg rice.</p><p>Social Welfare and Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa stated that food is essential for everyone and must be used judiciously without wastage.</p><p>He said, “Do not spill the rice, it is gold for the poor. Antyodaya means ending hunger. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa introduced the scheme to provide 10 kg of free rice to BPL and Antyodaya families. An approval has now been obtained from the Cabinet to provide 5 kg of rice and the remaining 5 kg worth of essentials like pulses and oil in the Indira Kit,” he said.</p><p>Mahadevappa stated that the government has implemented the Food Security Act, to grant everyone the right to life, providing foodgrains to every family.</p><p>Chairman of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority Ayub Khan, Joint Director Manteswamy; and Weights and Measures department Officer Mahadeva Swamy were present.</p>