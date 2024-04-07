The ominous clot

However, when coupled with the Well’s score and ultrasound scan, the D-dimer test becomes a valuable tool for ruling out the possibility of clot formation in

low-risk cases. Moreover, testing for pulmonary embolism should be contemplated in any patient with a respiratory condition that fails to respond to treatment. Patients with a strong suspicion of pulmonary embolism should be assessed with a CT Pulmonary Angiogram (CTPA) within 24 hours of presentation. However, factors such as cost and radiation exposure warrant the use of established diagnostic strategies to prioritise patients for scanning. When a CT scan is not viable, a Ventilation-Perfusion scan serves as an alternative diagnostic option. In North America, pulmonary embolism is diagnosed in only one out of every 20 patients tested upon presentation to the emergency department. Intriguingly, the prevalence in Europe is four times higher than in America. In India, the detection rate varies, with tertiary centres exhibiting higher rates due to established protocols and heightened awareness. However, this efficiency is not consistently observed in smaller centres, as noted by Dr Ravindra Mehta, head of Integrated Pulmonary Services at a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.